Fall is just around the corner, which means Cheekwood Harvest is back with familiar favorites and some exciting new attractions.
Cheekwood Harvest will begin on Sept. 16 and run through Oct. 29. Pricing will vary by day for non-members. Visit cheekwood.org for tickets.
Visitors can take in the Bradford Robertson Color Garden display to view with the pumpkins and chrysanthemums or visit the festival's centerpiece Pumpkin Village, which is home to three houses made of pumpkins,
LIGHT: Bruce Munro at Cheekwood will also have earlier and longer hours through Oct. 27.
Below you can find some of Cheekwood Harvest's top highlights:
P’mumkin Topiary
Debuting this fall for Cheekwood Harvest, an eight-foot-tall and eight-foot-wide pumpkin-shaped topiary made from 400 containers of mums, the P’mumkin. The mum creation will make its grand debut in the Arches Plaza in the Bradford Robertson Color Garden.
Community Scarecrow Trail
Cheekwood Harvest marks the return of the Scarecrow Trail. Guests can visit the Turner Seasons Garden to see how local organizations and schools turn ordinary frames into incredible works of art. This year’s theme honors the creepy crawly critters that live in gardens everywhere, bugs. See scarecrow creations inspired by butterflies, lightning bugs, ladybugs and more.
Thursday Night Out featuring Bruce Munro
Through Oct. 26 | 5:30-10 p.m.
Thursday Night Out Harvest Performance Schedule:
- September 14 | The Jack Ruch Band
- September 21 | Cristina Vane Quartet
- September 28 | The Fundamental Sound
- October 5 | The Explorers Club
- October 12 | End of the Line – Allman Brothers Tribute Band
- October 19 | The Tiger Beats
- October 26 | Les Sabler
Japanese Moon Viewing
Sept. 24, 4-10 p.m.
The 9th annual Japanese Moon Viewing, or Otsukimi ,features two live dance
performances, a kimono fashion show, the return of mochi pounding, tea ceremonies, kamishibai, Japanese storytelling through paper cards, and much more. Especially intriguing this year is the opportunity to see the Blevins Japanese Garden lit up with Bruce Munro’s light installation Whizz Pops as the moon and other celestial bodies shine from above.
Music City Rose Show
Oct. 14, 1-5 p.m.
Oct. 15, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
The Nashville Rose Society invites rose lovers to see the results of more than 40 of the most accomplished, award-winning rosarians from across Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky as they compete for “Best Rose” awards in multiple categories, from hybrid teas, floribundas, and miniatures to shrub roses and old garden roses. Admission is free for Cheekwood members and included with the purchase of a ticket for yet-to-be members.
Saturday features a lecture on the basics of growing roses at 3:00 p.m. from Ron Daniels, Co-President and author of the book Rose Therapy: My Journey of Growing and Caring for Roses. On Sunday, pre-registered participants will pick their favorite blooms right out of Cheekwood’s rose garden at the “Pick-Your-Own-Rose Bouquet” workshop, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Led by members of the Nashville Rose Society, this workshop will cover fall activities like fertilizing, spraying, watering, deadheading, and winterizing roses.
Halloween Pooch Party
Oct. 21-22, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Guests can bring their pups out for costume contests, browse dog-friendly vendors, and snap a photo of your four-legged companion at the pumpkin houses. With two costume contests each day, and a special category in honor of this year’s Scarecrow theme, Best Bug, there’s plenty of chances to win and a guaranteed, tail-wagging good time. Cheekwood Members receive a discount on tickets to this special event.
El Día de los Muertos
Oct. 28-29, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
El Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, returns with the sights, sounds, smells, and tastes of this important Latin American holiday when families celebrate the souls of deceased relatives. Guests can visit community altars, sample fare from local restaurants and bakers, shop for traditional goods, and experience a variety of dance and music performances. The popular weekend sells out quickly, so visitors are encouraged to reserve tickets early.
Weekend Music Performances in the Beer Garden
Each weekend during Cheekwood Harvest from noon to 2 p.m. Full-band sets are accompanied by seasonal beers, craft cocktails, and local food trucks. Sundays feature award-winning instrumentalists from the Nashville Musicians Association playing jazz of all types.
2023 Cheekwood Harvest Beer Garden Performance Schedule:
- September 16 | Tim Gartland
- September 17 | Sofia Goodman Quartet
- September 23 | Abigail Flowers
- September 24 | Tudo Bem
- September 30 | The Hi-Jivers
- October 1 | Pat Berguson Trio
- October 7 | Rebecca Frazier
- October 8 | Lisa Stewart
- October 14 | Denny Jiosa
- October 15 | Les Sabler
- October 21 | McKinley James
- October 22 | Emmanuel Echem
Cheekwood Harvest Workshops and Classes
Beginning in September, an array of classes will be offered geared towards the lifelong learner seeking information about how to better care for their garden beds and indoor plants at home. Pre-registration is required.
Gardening with the Grimaldis
Every Thursday evening in September, join Cheekwood’s Vice President of Gardens and Facilities, Peter Grimaldi, and his wife Megan, a self-proclaimed plant nerd and manager at Moore and Moore Garden Center, as they walk participants through the ins and outs of planning for and maintaining the at-home landscape.
Top Plant Picks Tours
Each month, Cheekwood gardeners curate a selection of plantings that are in their prime called the Top Plant Picks. These monthly picks are the inspiration for the Top Plant Pick Tours, led by members of the Cheekwood gardens team. Participants will have the opportunity to get an inside perspective on what’s most lush and in-bloom each month.
Seasonal Series
Class offerings include “The At Home Garden Checklist: Autumn” and “When Do I Plant This?”
Specialty Classes
Special class offerings include Garden Tools 101, Caring for Houseplants, Fall Perennials, Gardening in Small Spaces, and more.
