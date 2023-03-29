3914 HardingPlace-1387.jpg

3914 Harding Place

 Photo: Eric England

At Headline Homes HQ, we just love when history shows us a more quaint time, when million-dollar homes were just a million dollars and not several million. The No. 2 spot this morning offers just that — the Hillcote home sold for the first time in 20 years, offering a glimpse of the kind of equity having a million dollars to begin with gets you.

Some other highlights in this month’s high-dollar homes include more and more new construction going for upward of $3.5 million.

Below are February’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.

1. 1561 Sunset Road, Brentwood 37027

Buyer: Fulimare LLC

Sale price: $7,195,000

Seller: Stonegate Homes LLC

Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark Realty

Buyer’s agent: Erin Krueger, Compass Tennessee, LLC.

This more than 10,000-square-foot home on two acres in Brentwood was Stonegate Homes’ 2022 Parade Home. It comes with a brand-new pool, an oversized covered back porch, outdoor kitchen, pool bath and privacy trees. The kitchen boasts two islands and there’s also a hidden prep kitchen. (Who wants to KNOW people are cooking?) On the main level, the home has two suites — one that has its own private sitting room, spa-style bath, coffee bar and two oversized walk-in closets. The second level includes four bedrooms with en suite facilities and a laundry room, a bonus room and an office that leads to a “man cave.” “This home checks every box!,” the listing says. And for just more than $7 million, it better.

2. 3800 Woodlawn Drive, Nashville 37215

Buyers: Pauline and Pierre Pons

Sale price: $5.35 million

Sellers: Harriet G. and Bradley S. Karro

Sellers’ agent: Richard B. French, French King Fine Properties

Buyers’ agent: Unknown

The last time this home sold, it was 20 years ago and the Post wrote about it in detail. The home then sold for $1.75 million, a real steal compared to $5.35 million, even considering inflation and the price of gas and lumber.

The 7,500-square-foot home is on almost 2.5 acres on the beautiful Woodlawn Drive. In 2003 it was purchased by Bradley Karro, then executive vice president of corporate development of Caremark Rx right as the company was relocating to Nashville. The year before that it was the Junior League Decorators’ Show House.

As the Post noted in 2003, Hillcote has been home to many known locals: “Other locally prominent business people have owned Hillcote. Tony and Pamela Iannacio purchased the property in 1994 for $1.1 million. London-born attorney Tony Iannacio had been with Baker, Donelson, Bearman & Caldwell before joining a law firm in Tampa. His wife, Pamela Iannacio has worked as an event planner and runs a concierge service. Previously, Paul C. Buff owned Hillcote from 1992 to 1994. A former California music producer, Buff moved to Nashville and started Paul C. Buff Inc.’s White Lightning, a supplier of professional photo lighting equipment. Former head of First American, Ken Roberts owned the estate from 1976 to 1992.”

The new owners, Pauline and Pierre Pons, are alliterative masters and the heads of TPC Management Company, which provides consulting across the automotive industry.

The Tudor-revival style home was built in 1914 and in 2003 included many of the same highlights: a heated swimming pool, tennis court, guesthouse and children’s playhouse. The classics never really go out of style.

3. 9314 Edenwilde Drive, Brentwood 37027

Buyer: 9314 Edenwilde LLC

Sale price: $5,083,703

Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC

Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark Realty

Buyer’s agent: Unknown

This new build — yet another Mike Ford joint — in the Witherspoon subdivision has an open kitchen and great room with access to a porch. It also has a full walkout basement that opens up to the backyard. There’s an elevator that takes you to each level with six bedrooms and en-suite bathrooms aplenty. A bonus room, flex room, game room and basement fill out the 10,000 square feet.

4. 3514 Bailey Road, Franklin 37064

Buyer: Braverman Family Trust

Sale price: $5 million

Seller: BGCTN LLC

Seller’s agent: Alex Helton, Helton Real Estate Group

Buyer’s agent: Charles (Charlie) Neese, Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty

This estate in Leiper’s Fork near Franklin is full of “gently rolling hills, peaceful pastures and soft winding roads lined with horse fences.” This home has more land and less inside space than the last few homes: 8.15 wooded acres and 5,000 square feet, respectively. It was designed by Paul Bates Architects, who has been featured in Architectural Digest, Southern Living and Garden & Gun.

5. 9306 Edenwilde Drive, Brentwood 37027

Buyers: Christine A. and Jonathan A. Meyers

Sale price: $4,234,827

Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC

Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark Realty

Buyers’ agents: Gary Ashton and Dana Olsen, The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage

What? It’s Mike Ford again, y’all. This time with a massive 7,200-square-foot home with a porte cochere, five bedrooms, five bathrooms, four-car garage, two-story foyer, wine storage, gourmet kitchen, covered rear porch and more. This one also has an elevator and “too many details to mention.”

6. 5106 Seward Road, Brentwood 37027

Buyer: Link J. Banks, trustee, 5106 Seward Road Trust

Sale price: $4,073,326

Seller: TCG 5106 Seward Cre LLC

Seller’s agent: Ryan Meadows, Nashville Property Group

Buyer’s agent: Darcy Collins, Tim Thompson Premier REALTORS

This 6,000-square-foot home is another new luxury custom home, this time built by Pantheon Development. It overlooks hole No. 9 at the Brentwood Country Club and is within walking distance to several Brentwood restaurants and shops. The new owner, who purchased the home via a trust, will enjoy five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a four-car garage and three fireplaces.

1762 Hillmont-1396.jpg

1762 Hillmont Drive

7. 1762 Hillmont Drive, Nashville 37215

Buyers: Laura and Matthew Breen

Sale price: $4 million

Seller: Advanced Design Systems LLC

Seller’s agent: Mary Beth Thomas, VILLAGE, John G. Brittle, Jr., PARKS

Buyers’ agent: Regina Smith, Pilkerton Realtors

Laura and Matthew Breen have picked up “a rare jewel on a quiet street.” The home in lucky spot No. 7 is a gated estate home situated on a half-acre lot with a backyard “inspired by some of the world’s most luxurious resorts complete with a pool, cabana, fire pit (and) cauldrons.” Who doesn’t love a cauldron in these modern times?! This home, which was designed by Branan White, includes almost 7,500 square feet of “unique timelessness.”

8. 3914 Harding Place, Nashville 37215

Buyer: Jackie Lynn Crabtree, trustee, Jackie Lynn Crabtree Revocable Trust

Sale price: $3,995,420

Seller: Richland Building Partners LLC

Seller’s agents: Chris F. Harwell and Sharon Kinser, Tarkington & Harwell Company, LLC

Buyer’s agent: Tony Crabtree, Exit Realty Bob Lamb & Associates

This listing says that with this home it “turns out you *can* have your cake & eat it, too.” The home is near Percy Warner Park and Radnor Lake and is within driving distance to Green Hills shopping and dining. The new 6,300-square-foot abode includes a “signature pivot front door” that opens to a wall of windows and floating stairs with a glass railing. As for the making of the actual cake, there’s a chef’s kitchen with a walk-in pantry, but another one of those hidden prep areas to keep things visually clean. There are walk-out decks on all levels of the home and a pool and hot tub outside.

9. 6113 Pinehurst Drive, Nashville 37215

Buyers: Whitney L. and Marcus J. Gilmour, trustees, Gilmour Family Trust

Sale price: $3.85 million

Seller: Legacy Homes Of TN LLC

Seller’s agents: McClain Holloway Franks and Paxton Williams, Battle Ground Realty

Buyers’ agent: Marsha Simoneaux, Fridrich & Clark Realty

This multi-level home comes with six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms with all designer tile and glass showers. The great room flows straight into an open-concept kitchen that has a bar and breakfast nook. The house also has a full-service wet bar and something called a “Beverage Center.” (I don’t know what this is, but I love the sound of it.) Though this home already has 7,100 square feet of living space, there’s more room to expand in some unfinished spaces in the home.

10. 402 Bridge Street, Franklin 37064

Buyers: Laura and Ryan Grant

Sale price: $3,593,940

Seller: Headden Real Estate LLC

Seller’s agents: Jennifer Bickerstaff and Cliff O’Sullivan, Compass RE

Buyers’ agent: Unknown

This historic 1833 home a block from Main Street in Franklin was renovated by Layson Building Company. The company restored many of the home’s original features and upgraded nearly every room in some way. The reno added space and the home now has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. It retains a dual courtyard with space for a small pool. The new owners of this old space are CEO Laura Grant of GTS Technologies and husband and COO of GTS Ryan Grant.