Brentwood-based executive personnel search firm Buffkin / Baker has announced the promotion of Megan Berlinger to the role of partner in the firm’s health care sector.
Berlinger, who is based in Winston-Salem, N.C., joined Buffkin / Baker in 2022 as an associate partner focus on academic medicine searches with a focus on serving AAMC institutions and health systems. She has more than 16 years of experience in school of medicine and health system administration, serving at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, including heart and vascular service line administrator and department administrator.
Berlinger holds a bachelor’s degree in public health and a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of North Carolina. She is certified within executive coaching and a founding partner for the Elevate Institute.
Berlinger is an adjunct professor at UNC’s Gillings School of Global Public Health, where she teaches and advises within the health policy and management division.
“Megan has a wealth of experience in conducting executive searches in academic medicine, both physician executive and health care executive searches," Craig Buffkin, the firm’s managing partner, said in the release. "She continues to leverage that experience to truly serve our clients and deliver outstanding results."
