Nationally renowned senior living expert Tripp Higgins will present a free senior living and financial planning workshop at The Heritage at Brentwood on May 18.
The free lunch and learn event will take place at 11:30 a.m. and reservations are required by 5 p.m. on May 15. Registration is required.
Register online here or by calling 615-507-2686.
“We do emphasize having a plan and what that entails,” Higgins said in a news release. “But money isn’t the most important factor. We advise people to invest in themselves.
“Money doesn’t keep you warm at night, but how you invest it back into yourself can offer the ability to enjoy, celebrate and explore life instead of getting lost in the minutiae of it."
According to the news release, Higgins is the president of MyLifeSite, an online senior living resource providing community-specific profile reports and educational content to help consumers and those who advise them make better-informed decisions about senior living. He has more than 25 years of experience in the senior living field.
"Higgins will present a clear view of the senior living options those contemplating retirement – and those already retired – have today," the news release reads. "He will focus on how to research a senior living community in relation to your personal financial security and estate planning goals."
Area financial planners and wealth managers are also welcome to attend.
The Heritage is located at 900 Heritage Way in Brentwood.
