The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has named Tyrus Sturgis chief officer of engagement.
According to a release, the leadership position is new to the foundation.
Sturgis will provide strategic oversight for public relations and marketing, Downtown Franklin Association and the Foundation’s major events, including Main Street Festival, PumpkinFest and Dickens of a Christmas.
Sturgis most recently served as director of leader communications with United Methodist Communications. Prior to that, he spent time as public relations Instructor at Auburn University, served as the director of marketing and strategic communications at Alabama State University, and worked Purry Communications Group in Los Angeles as a business development and corporate strategist.
In addition, Sturgis previously worked as a litigation attorney at Balch & Bingham and as a public affairs specialist at State Farm Insurance. Since 2009, he has maintained his own legal affairs and strategic communications firm, Bernard Sturgis LLC.
Sturgis earned an undergraduate degree in marketing from Alabama State, an M.A. degree in advertising and public relations from The University of Alabama, and a J.D. degree from Cumberland School of Law.
“Tyrus is a truly exceptional person and professional and I am thrilled he has joined the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County,” Bari Beasley, president and CEO of the Heritage Foundation, said in the release. “Tyrus understands the importance of storytelling, community, and connectivity, and as we embark on monumental endeavors this year such as the launch of our History and Culture Center and moving the Lee-Buckner School to Franklin Grove to preserve it for generations, his voice and talents will help ensure the stories and culture of Williamson County are amplified.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.