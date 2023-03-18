Two Brentwood teens were killed in a traffic crash on Saturday afternoon.
According to a Brentwood Police Department news release, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 2 p.m. on Jones Parkway near the intersection of Brentmeade Boulevard and killed the driver, 19-year-old Joshua Chin-Curlee, and an unidentified 14-year-old male passenger.
Police said that both teens were Brentwood residents who both died at the scene.
“A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling north on Jones Parkway,” the news release reads. “The vehicle left the roadway near Brentmeade Boulevard where it struck a tree and caught fire. The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department extinguished the fire but both occupants of the vehicle were deceased.”
The crash is still under investigation by BPD’s Directed Enforcement Team and no further information has been made public at this time.
