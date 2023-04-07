Franklin-based addiction treatment provider Landmark Recovery has announced changes to its C-suite. CEO and co-founder Matt Boyle remains at the helm with one new addition and a promotion.
Matthew DiGiacobbe will serve as chief financial officer. He most recently worked for DriveWealth, a New Jersey-based fintech company, according to a press release.
AJ Henry, who was named chief people officer for Landmark in August, has been named COO. He previously served as principal human resources business partner for Amazon.
“We are set to open 18 facilities by the end of 2024, and with that much growth ahead, we wanted to update our executive team to take on the expansion,” a spokesperson for the company told the Post.
In addition to Boyle, several leadership team members are remaining in their roles, including chief medical officer Jason Kirby, chief revenue officer Justin Hartman and chief legal officer H. Chris Kang.
Landmark Recovery, which was founded in 2016, moved its headquarters from Phoenix to Franklin in 2021. At the time, the company managed 10 centers that provide partial hospitalization and medical detox services, and it has since added four more. Landmark and its sister company Praxis will add 18 additional facilities to its national network by the end of 2024.
"With this new team in place, we are refocused and reenergized to build the biggest, highest quality, and most impactful addiction treatment organization in the country," Boyle said. "We already have over 17,000 graduates, so I cannot wait to see the influence Landmark will have on improving the state of mental health and addiction just a few short years from now."
In 2022, Landmark announced a $7.5 million expansion to its headquarters and the addition of 1,300 new jobs — a move that Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter called a “major win for our state.”
