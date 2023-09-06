Affinity Technology Partners has announced hiring Jeremy Light as technical alignment engineer.
According to a release, Light has more than 20 years of IT experience. He will manage client technology to help with best practices and security. Previously, Light was a professional services manager at Concept Technology.
“Jeremy is an experienced IT professional with leadership experience,” VP of business development Betsy Wright said in the release. “His technical alignment role is crucial for our clients’ IT environments and cybersecurity posture. His expert assessments provide our team insight that enables Affinity to provide proactive and strategic solutions for our clients.”
Based in Brentwood, Affinity provides clients across multiple industries with IT services.
