Teresa Patterson has joined Brentwood-managed IT firm Affinity Technology Partners as a cybersecurity analyst and member of centralized services.
Sean Wright, Affinity Technology Partners founder and president, said Patterson will be responsible for maintaining the firm’s security and monitoring platforms.
Patterson has more than 30 years of experience in the information technology field. She was previously service delivery manager with Concept Technology. She also worked with C Spire as service delivery manager for nearly 13 years.
Patterson is a graduate of Tennessee Technological University with a B.S. degree in management information systems.
“Teresa brings a depth of rich experience to our team through her roles working with many other small and medium sized businesses throughout her career,” Wright said in the release. “We are grateful that her expertise will help us achieve Affinity’s vision ‘to harness and curate technology as a force for good.’ ”
Affinity Technology Partners, which focuses its work on small and mid-sized businesses, was founded in 2002.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.