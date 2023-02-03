California-based Saxco International LLC, which provides services related to bottling, labeling, capping and packaging for the alcoholic beverage industry, is opening an office in Franklin — a move that will carry $2.5 million in economic impact.
Nashville Business Journal reports the company is looking to create 100 jobs via the effort, citing a state economic development database. Saxco is slated to receive a $1 million state grant for the hiring, pending future state approval.
The Saxco office is located at the Mallory Green building at 3401 Mallory Lane, NBJ reports.
Now 90 years in business and led by Tim Nugent, Saxo works with brewers, wineries, distilleries and some food manufacturers. It is home to about 250 employees.
Connecticut-based Atlas Holdings LLC is the parent company of Saxco.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.