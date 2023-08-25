Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee has hired Rebekah Cashin as a physician assistant for its orthopaedic urgent care clinics.
According to a release, Cashin is a graduate of Bridgewater State College with a Master of Science degree in medicine from Trevecca Nazarene University. She has worked in the medical field in Middle Tennessee for more than 10 years and has experience triaging, assessing, diagnosing and treating patients in orthopaedic settings.
“We are excited to welcome Rebekah to the team,” Dr. Richard Gibson, the medical director of BJIT orthopaedic urgent care clinics, said in the release. “She is an experienced provider and a great addition to Bone and Joint Institute as we further our commitment to providing exceptional orthopaedic care in Williamson County and surrounding communities.”
BJIT is part of Franklin-based Williamson Health and also operates orthopaedic urgent care and physical therapy clinics in Brentwood, Nolensville and Thompson’s Station.
