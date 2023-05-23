 Skip to main content
Brentwood-based firm changes name as partner retires

Brentwood-based law firm Farrar & Bates will soon be called Farrar, Bates & Berexa.

The firm has named Kristin Berexa, Laura Hight and Casey Crane partners as Bill Bates has retired.

“I am extraordinarily pleased to have Kristin, Laura and Casey join me in leading the firm as we continue to provide excellent service to our clients,” founder Russ Farrar said in a release. “I look forward to working collaboratively with our entire team of skilled professionals and deep bench of talent to ensure our clients receive the most effective strategies for their needs.”  

Berexa joined Farrar & Bates in 1994 after serving as an assistant attorney general with the office of the Tennessee Attorney General. Berexa’s practice includes representing local governments in civil rights and police liability cases. She was previously managing attorney and is now managing partner.

Hight joined the firm in 2010 and leads its real estate litigation department. Crane joined the firm in 2017 and also defends local governments in civil rights and other cases.