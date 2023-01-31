Brentwood-based communications firm Jarrard Inc. has added eight new employees, including two in Nashville.
Based in Nashville is Samantha Fisher, formerly of WKRN and the Tennessee Attorney General’s office, who will serve as associate vice president of the national practice. In addition, Rachel McKechnie, formerly of Ramsey Solutions, was named administrative assistant for the professional services team.
The health care-focused firm named Pattie Cuen, most recently with Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, as senior vice president of the firm’s academic health systems practice. In addition, Crista Stark will serve as the firm’s chief growth officer. She most recently served as chief strategy and development officer at Maryland-based consulting company HealthPRO Heritage.
"Pattie has led communications and marketing for some of the country's most respected health systems through countless moments of transformative change," Toomey said. "Similarly, Crista's industry acumen and success in growing health care brands is exactly what Jarrard Inc. needs in this moment as we anticipate where the industry is headed and chart the best growth path forward as a firm."
Additional new hires include: Megan Glass, associate vice president of the health services practice; Lauri Kerns, senior managing adviser of public and community practice; Katie Cunningham, strategist for the digital and design group; and Shoshana Overstreet, associate adviser for the adviser group.
