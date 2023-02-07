Wealth Strategies Partners has announced the promotions of Heather Beckwith to chief operations officer and Julia Hoskins to vice president of operations.
Beckwith brings more than 19 years of financial services experience to this new role, including nine years at WSP. Prior to being elevated to COO, she served as operations manager and a key liaison between WSP’s clients and team members.
Before joining the practice, Beckwith served in multiple positions at Raymond James’ headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Beckwith holds her FINRA Series 7, 24, 53 and 63 licenses and earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Tennessee Technological University.
With over 10 years of experience in business management, administration and operations, Hoskins previously served as WSP’s client services manager for the past three years. Hoskins is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University.
“These promotions recognize the tremendous impact Heather and Julia have had on our practice’s growth and our reputation for delivering [high-level] client service,” WSP founder Paul Allen said in the release. “I’m pleased to see their responsibilities grow as they continue to be key drivers of the operational excellence and superior client experience for which we have proudly become known.”
