Smith Seckman Reid, Inc. (SSR) has announced that Brentwood resident Susan Osterberg has been promoted to president, effective Feb. 1, and will assume the role of CEO on Sept. 1.
Former president and current CEO Steve Lane will remain in his position until Osterberg officially takes over. Lane will continue as chair of the board of directors through 2023 to assist with the transition.
“When I made the decision to retire this year, it was important for myself and the board to select a CEO from within our ESOP-owned firm, one who fit the traits fundamental to our firm’s future,” Lane said in a news release. “In Susan, we have a leader who is a strategic thinker, smart, visionary, and committed to employee growth and wellbeing. I look forward to introducing her to many of our clients and mentoring her these next few months as we make this transition in leadership.”
Osterberg was previously chief operating officer, a position she held since April 2021. She joined SSR in 2011 as vice president of human resources to lead the efforts in support of strategic initiatives and goals. In 2015, she was named chief administrative officer as part of the executive team leading the firm’s support services group including organizational development, human resources, marketing, and IT. Lane was named to the board of directors in 2017.
Prior to joining SSR, Osterberg spent 22 years with a publicly held multi-concept hospitality company where she led various functions including operations, human resources, training and development, communications, risk management, and IT. During that time the company grew from 10 units to over 350, went public, and grew through several acquisitions.
She earned degrees in both Business Administration and Organizational Communications in 1988 from Concordia College in Minnesota. She is a member of ACEC and was selected to participate in Zweig Group’s inaugural launch of elevate HER. Other involvement has included SHRM Executive Network, ECCF, Association for Talent Development, World at Work, NELA – selection committee - Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, and the University of Tennessee Advisory Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.