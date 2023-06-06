Brentwood’s Fortitude Life and Annuity Solutions will see the permanent layoff of 200 employees.
According to a document filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the layoffs will begin on July 31, with further cuts anticipated on Sept. 30 and Dec. 31.
The employees are not represented by a collective bargaining agreement, and the company notified the state of the layoffs on June 2.
According to its website, Fortitude Life and Annuity Solutions works with international companies related to life, annuity, and property and casualty insurance.
Fortitude Life and Annuity Solutions operates additional locations in Jersey City, New Jersey, and Bermuda.
Fortitude Life and Annuity Solutions is affiliated with Bermuda-based Fortitude Re group, which in May announced the signing of a $28 billion reinsurance agreement with Lincoln National Life Insurance Company.
