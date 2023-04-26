Brentwood executive personnel placement firm Buffkin/Baker has announced the addition of Ann Yates as a partner in the firm’s higher education practice area.
Yates is based in Washington, D.C.
Yates most recently served as a managing director in ZRG’s non-profit and education practice. Prior to that, she worked as a senior partner with Witt/Kieffer.
Yates received her master’s degree in industrial psychology from the University of New Haven and her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Bethany College.
“Ann’s demonstrated success in recruiting diverse and talented candidates will bring substantial value to our clients across the country,” Martin Baker, the firm’s managing partner, said in the release. “Her depth of expertise and commitment to quality client service in higher education is invaluable. We look forward to the experience she brings to our clients as we partner with them to secure the leadership needed in today’s evolving higher education landscape and environment.”
