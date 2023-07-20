This is the company's second location, joining the original office located near Five Points in East Nashville.
Brandon Miller, a Wagon Wheel principal, said the agency’s seven attorneys who work at the East Nashville location on 11th Street will also serve clients in the new space. Relatedly, Wagon Wheel has plans to hire additional attorneys in the near future.
“The Green Hills location will enable us to make life more convenient for current and future clients,” Miller said.
Wagon Wheel has served clients who have purchased homes at, among others, Twelve Twelve, Broadwest and Four Seasons Nashville. Miller, Angie Lawless and Steve Morris launched the company in 2006. The three former Bass Berry & Sims attorneys and their associates have served more than 25,000 clients since then.
Republic to move branch to West End from Green Hills
Republic Bank & Trust Company has announced it will relocated its Green Hills location to 3404 West End Ave. in September.
In addition, Louisville-based Republic will open branches in Spring Hill this month and in Murfreesboro in October, according to a release.
Once additional hiring is complete, Republic Bank’s Tennessee employee roster will increase from 16 to 28 individuals.
Relatedly, the Kentucky banking company is investing more than $41,000 in advance of its expansion. Local recipients include The United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties, Nashville Business Incubation Center (NBIC), Habitat for Humanity Williamson Maury, The Well Outreach, Rutherford County Habitat for Humanity and United Way Greater Nashville.
“Our expansion into these communities aligns with the rapid growth in the region and makes us more accessible to a wider range of customers, including more women and minority-owned businesses,” Chad Hart, Republic Bank Tennessee market president, said in the release. “As the needs of our neighbors and community partners evolve, our community bank is also growing to meet these needs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.