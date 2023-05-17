Butters' Ace Hardware is celebrating its grand opening with a three-day celebration starting on Thursday.
The new location, located at 1109 Ellison Way in Thompson's Station, is the first multi-department specialty Ace Hardware store format in the area and is locally owned and operated.
“We look forward to welcoming the community into our storefront," co-owner Carl Short said in a news release.
“We love our surrounding community, and we are thrilled to be building a ‘neighborhood’ store here where our neighbors can gather and experience a welcoming and enjoyable retail experience. We value living the ‘Ace Helpful Promise’ every day by delivering reliable service, helpful advice, and quality products while maintaining a regional identity with the utmost integrity.”
The three-day event begins on Thursday at 4 p.m. with a board-cutting ceremony and a celebration at the storefront. On Friday, WAKM will broadcast live from the store. Finally, on Saturday, the grand celebration will take place, which features such as a step and repeat photo wall, live music, balloon animals and airbrush for children, giveaways, grilling demos and more.
101.3 will be at the celebration Saturday morning, while several local businesses will be present including Ground Restaurant, Jericho Coffee, Captain Rodney’s, Groove Life, Whitney’s Cookies and Loveless Café.
The new location is 17,000 square feet and will be home to more than 70,000 products including power and hand tools, fasteners, paint, plumbing, lawn care, pet supplies, electrical supplies, grills and accessories, local products, and giftware.
The location will also feature several specialty departments including outdoor goods, clothing and equipment, specialty outdoor grillware, and even an open mic stage for local musicians to perform.
