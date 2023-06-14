California Closets of Tennessee has promoted Josh Maloch as its first-ever business development manager.
Maloch, who joined the company in fall 2022 and previously served as a design consultant, will continue to support the local sales team while representing California Closets with trade associations, regional developers and potential project teams for multi-unit installations, according to a release.
An art and graphic design major who finished at the top of his class at Jacksonville State University, Maloch spent several years working for start-ups and corporations.
“Josh has integrated himself into the fabric of the regional development and business communities, and we are excited about the opportunities he will bring to us as he serves in this new capacity,” Kurt Schusterman, owner of California Closets of Tennessee, said in the release. “The demand for our services will only continue to grow along with the region, and Josh will support our team in keeping us the premier custom storage solution.”
California Closets of Tennessee won the company’s top franchise of the year award in 2020, besting more than 150 showrooms throughout North and South America.
Affinity Technology welcomes systems administrator
Kurt LaRosa has joined Brentwood managed IT firm Affinity Technology Partners as systems administrator.
According to a release, LaRosa has more than seven years of information technology experience. He was most recently a service technician with The AME Group.
LaRosa is skilled in Active Directory, MS Office, Group Policy and Networking. He has earned certifications in Netdocuments, iManage and Apple.
LaRosa is a graduate of Mt. Juliet High School.
“Kurt is a great addition to our team,” Betsy Wright, Affinity Technology Partners partner and vice president of business development. “He loves to help our clients with their technology issues, and I know clients feel cared for both by his technical expertise and his positive attitude. Kurt brings a lot of fun to our office, and that makes a huge difference to customer service, which is a big part of our job.”
