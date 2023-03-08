California Closets of Tennessee has upgraded their Cool Springs showroom and celebrated the upgrade with a grand reopening event on March 2.
The "custom closets and personalized home organizational system" retailer has also partnered with local nonprofit Soles4Souls to collect new or gently worn shoes through March 31.
Anyone who makes a donation during March will be entered into a raffle to win a $5,000 California Closets of Tennessee gift card.
“We are thrilled to be one of the first locations in the country to deliver California Closets’ beautiful new finishes to our customer base in Middle Tennessee and beyond. We can’t wait to reopen our showroom doors to clients to see the opportunities and inspiration it brings,” California Closets of Tennessee Owner Kurt Schusterman said in a news release.
“Equally important to us is our 'Business for Good' ethos, which is why in reopening it was imperative to find an exemplary partner like Soles4Souls for an opportunity to give back. We’re extremely excited to launch this donation drive for the next month at our reopening event and continue to significantly invest in our community.”
The updated showroom features seven vignettes, showcasing the newest finishes and technology advancements available to clients, and more information about California Closets of Tennessee can be found here.
