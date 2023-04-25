Franklin’s Chartwell Hospitality has announced the $29 million sale of its Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel located in Colorado Springs, Colo.
The new owner is ARA US Hospitality Trust, a Singapore-based select service hospitality trust.
The extended-stay hotel offers 119 rooms.
“Home2 Suites Colorado Springs, Colorado is a great property. We commenced operations at the end of October 2019 and have been honored to provide a hotel designed for extended-stay travelers who wish to keep their normal routine,” said Will Schaedle, Executive Vice President of Chartwell Hospitality. “We’re excited to continue managing this high-quality, limited-service hotel for ARA.”
Chartwell Hospitality was founded in 2003 and is home to 1,200 employees. The company’s portfolio includes 26 operating hotels and seven hotels under development/construction, covering a geographic footprint that includes eight states. Since its inception, Chartwell has executed hotel development and acquisition investments with a collective value of about $1.75 billion.
