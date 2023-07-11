Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream is now open in Brentwood.
Online trade publication fastcasual.com reports the treat shop is located at 5002 Thoroughbred Lane in the Merchants Walk Shopping Center.
Married couple Angela Langlois and Wesley Langlois are the Chill-N Nitrogen franchisees.
fastcasual.com reports the Brentwood Chill-N is partnering with three local companies that will provides mix-ins: Goo Goo Clusters, an unidentified coffee roaster; and Williams Honey Farm.
Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream was founded in 2012 in Miami and has 12 locations.
