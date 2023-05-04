Stock prices tanked after Franklin-based hospital company Community Health Systems released their earnings report for the first quarter of 2023. At the end of trading Tuesday, stock (ticker: CYH) prices were down 38 percent.
The hospital chain reported Monday evening a $51 million loss ($0.40 per share) for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the $1 million ($0.01 per share) of the first quarter of 2022.
Pandemic relief funds have seemingly dried up. A press release from Community Health Systems notes that pandemic relief funds helped offset losses in the first quarter of 2022, but not in the first quarter of 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities was $5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $101 million for the same period in 2022.
During the company’s earnings call on Tuesday, CEO Tim Hingtgen named payer mix changes and increased medical specialist fees as reasons for a net loss.
The company saw a $40 million year-over-year increase in medical specialist fees as the specialists sought higher billable revenue as a result of inflation and No Surprise Act billing changes, CFO and president Kevin Hammons added.
The losses were partially offset by 9 percent higher patient volumes year over year, however, most of the volume came from lower paying Medicare Advantage patients, Hammons said. In addition, the hospital company saw higher reimbursement rates and reduced expenses for contract labor.
CHS reported a more optimistic view of 2023 than traders.
"The miss between our actual results and consensus is bigger than the mix between our actual results and what we had anticipated for the first quarter," Hammons said during the conference call. "So as we think about where we're at compared to where we expected to be, we're not as far off as the consensus would suggest. Therefore, getting back to the midpoint, we still feel comfortable."
During the first quarter of 2023, CHS divested from two hospitals. It now has a total of 78 owned or leased hospitals and over 1,000 total sites of care across 15 states.
