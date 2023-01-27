Doughbird, the latest addition to the Green Hills restaurant slate, is set to debut on Feb. 1.
The restaurant, which specializes in a unique duo of house-made pizza and rotisserie chicken, currently only has a location open in Phoenix with one in Tucson set to open soon.
Reservations are already open for the restaurant that will be located at 4031 Hillsboro Pike, Ste 901 Nashville, TN 37215, the former home of California Pizza Kitchen.
Doughbird was founded by restaurateur Sam Fox of Arizona-based Fox Restaurant Concepts, the company behind other local establishments such as The Twelve Thirty Club and Pushing Daisies.
The menu is set to feature 10 different types of pizzas or a build-your-own option, a variety of chicken dishes including different rotisserie combinations, and several other items.
The cocktail selection will include a couple of locally inspired options: Green Hills Sangria, which consists of blackberry, peach pressed lemon, brandy, and red wine, and Music City Mule, which involves vodka, lime, dried five spice, and ginger beer.
