Cool Springs-based Medicare insurer Clover Health announced its first quarter 2023 results Tuesday on the heels of layoffs, lawsuits and delisting threats.
The company reported revenue of $527.8 million and a net loss of $72.6 million. With a $0.15 per share loss, however, the company beat the Zacks consensus estimate of a loss of $0.19. For context, Clover posted an $84 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Since the company went public in 2021, it has struggled to become profitable. In April, Clover cut 10 percent of its workforce, the same month it paid $22 million to resolve shareholder allegations that it committed securities fraud — the first of several class-action lawsuits it has faced. The company also faces delisting from the Nasdaq if it does not raise its share value to at least $1 and maintain that value for at least 10 consecutive days before October.
In 2022, the company named former Google exec Andrew Toy its new CEO and Scott Leffler chief financial officer.
Clover (ticker: CLOV) shares were down 1.14 percent on Wednesday, trading at $0.91.
