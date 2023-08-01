Franklin's "Bun Lady" Cordia Harrington has landed at 99 on the Forbes 2023 list of America's Self-Made Women.
Harrington has been known as one of the most successful female business owners in the country, landing on Nashville Post's Most Powerful Women in 2021 and being named the Post's 2020 CEO of the Year. She was also listed at 93 on Forbes 2020 list of the wealthiest self-made women.
Before she was Tennessee's "Bun Lady," she built a real estate company in the early 1980s and got started with franchising a McDonald's in Effingham, Illinois. She worked her way up to owning three franchises of the fast-food chain and then sold them in 1996 to launch the Tennessee Bun Company as a McDonald's supplier. After expanding to more than buns, the company was renamed to The Bakery Cos. in 2015 and, in 2021, became Crown Bakeries.
Crown supplies for more big names now like Pepperidge Farm, Wal-Mart, Whole Foods and Five Guys. The company does more than $100 million in revenue, according to Forbes. In 2019, Harrington sold her majority stake in the company to Arbor Investments.
Forbes reported Harrington's net worth in 2020 at $180 million, and it has risen by more than 33 percent in three years to $240 million.
Harrington has a Bachelor's of Science degree from the University of Arkansas and is married to Tom Harrington, who co-founded the bakery company with her. The couple still lives in Franklin and the company headquarters are in Brentwood.
