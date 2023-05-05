CoreCivic has reported net income in the first quarter of $12.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, the company announced this week.
According to a release, this compares with net income in the first quarter of 2022 of $19 million, or $0.16 per diluted share.
Adjusted for special items, adjusted net income for the Brentwood company in Q1 was $14.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared with adjusted net income in the first period of 2022 of $17.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $73.7 million in the first quarter, compared with $83.0 million in Q1 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $73.7 million for the period, compared with $80.8 million in the same quarter of 2022.
Funds From Operations (FFO) was $36.6 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the first quarter, compared to $41.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in Q1 2022. Normalized FFO, which excludes special items, was $38.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the first quarter, compared with $41.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the first period of 2022.
CoreCivic saw total revenue of $458 million for the quarter. The figure was $453 million for the same period last year.
“We are pleased to report first quarter results that were in line with our expectations, while we continue to operate through a challenging labor market and execute on our long-term capital allocation strategy,” Damon Hininger, CoreCivic' president and chief executive officer, said in the release.
CoreCivic shares (Ticker: CXW) began the week trading at $8.78 and ended Thursday’s session at $8.37.
