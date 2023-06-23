Local gourmet hot dog franchise Daddy's Dogs announced on Friday that it would be expanding with a new location inside The Factory at Franklin.
"We are SO excited to bring Daddy's Dogs to The Factory in Franklin," Sean Porter, founder of Daddy's Dogs, said in a news release.
"Franklin has been at the top of our list while we’ve been looking to expand, and I’m so glad we were able to partner with the Factory and be a part of all the awesome things that are going on there. We can wait to bring our dogs to Williamson County permanently! Let's go!”
The location will be the first in Williamson County for Daddy's Dogs, which currently features eight locations across Nashville — the flagship location in The Nations, satellite locations at Printers Alley, 6th and Peabody, Geodis Park, and Nissan Stadium, and street carts on Fourth Ave. downtown, Demonbruen, and outside the Ryman Auditorium. They also have a location in Gatlinburg.
Daddy's Dogs at The Factory will offer the usual 12 hot dog options as well as a variety of sides and local craft beer. There is currently no set date for the opening, but it is expected to be in the late summer or early fall.
