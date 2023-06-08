Formal wear chain David’s Bridal has laid off its 206 workers in Tennessee, including those at its Cool Springs and Rivergate Mall locations.
According to a document filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the layoffs will begin on June 12 and continue through Aug. 11. The employees are not represented by a collective bargaining agreement.
The other David’s Bridal shops in Tennessee are located in Chattanooga, Johnson City, Knoxville, Memphis and Murfreesboro.
The layoffs come as David’s Bridal filed for bankruptcy in April. Headquartered in Conshohocken, Penn., the company is owned by Los Angeles-based global asset management firm Oaktree Capital Management.
