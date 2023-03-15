 Skip to main content
Delek Q4 earnings, revenues beat estimates

  Updated
Delek art
Courtesy of Delek
Delek US Holdings DK reported fourth quarter 2022 adjusted net income of 88 cents per share, beating the Zacks consensus estimate of 82 cents.

In addition, the Brentwood-based energy company reported Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $220.9 million compared with $32.8 million for the same period in the previous year.

Delek revenues increased 44.1 percent year over year to $4.5 billion. The figure topped the Zacks consensus mark of $3.9 billion.

As Zacks reports, DK’s board of directors approved an increase of 1 cent per share in the regular dividend, bringing the quarterly dividend to 22 cents per share.