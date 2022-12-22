Edley’s Bar-B-Que is eyeing a restaurant for the Factory at Franklin.
The effort comes as Edley’s recently began operations across from Lenox Village at 6025 Nolensville Pike in South Davidson County.
According to a release, Edley’s is hoping to be operational at the Factory at Franklin in 2023. The restaurant will feature an indoor dining area, a full bar, an outdoor patio space and a dedicated catering kitchen.
Voted best barbecue by readers in the 2022 Nashville Scene Best of Nashville poll, Edley’s began operations in Nashville in 2011.
“We’re so excited to expand to Nolensville, and we can’t wait to welcome our neighbors, serve them like family and support this community the Edley’s way,” owner and founder Will Newman said in the release.
In addition to its five locations in Nashville, Edley’s operates one restaurant in Chattanooga and two in Illinois.
