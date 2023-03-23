Officials with The Factory at Franklin have announced Skylight will join Etch and Hattie B’s Hot Chicken in the facility’s Grand Hall.
A bar with an industrial design honoring The Factory at Franklin architecture, Skylight will offer, according to a release, “patchwork ring of glass panes in hues of amber and vellum — reflect[ing] the nearly century-old patina of The Factory’s original clerestory windows.”
Skylight’s cocktail list will include Quittin’ Thyme, made with gin infused with its namesake herb, and the smoky Potbelly, made with a Scotch and rye whiskey base.
The Nashville office of South Bend, Indiana-based Holladay Properties paid $56 million for The Factory at Franklin in October 2021 (read here) and has undertaken major upgrades to the retail property and its 20 acres.
“The Factory is built on and belongs to the community, and we’re thrilled to celebrate its progress with our neighbors and friends,” Allen Arender, Holladay partner and executive vice president of development, said in the release.
Skylight, Etch (stylized as “etch”) and Hattie B’s Hot Chicken will co-host an exclusive “Sip & Sample” preview party on April 15. Also participating will be Edley’s Bar-B-Que, Five Daughters Bakery, Franklin Juice Company, GREYS Fine Cheese and Entertaining, Honest Coffee Roasters, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, MAFIAoZA's, Mojo’s Tacos and Two Hands.
Deb Paquette, Etch chef and owner, said The Factory offered the “right place, time and community” for an expansion.
“From the design, the tenants, the events and programming, everything about the new Factory is so creative, and we're looking forward to serving our creative cuisine to guests in Williamson County in the near future as well," she added.
Built in 1929, The Factory was purchased in 1996 by local developer Calvin Lehew and reopened with a mixture of uses. The address is 230 Franklin Road.
