Franklin’s Five Daughters Bakery will open this fall at downtown’s Fifth + Broadway.
According to a release, this will be the seventh location for the bakery company that began operations in 2015.
Owned by husband-and-wife team Isaac Meek and Stephanie Meek, the bakery is named after their own five daughters.
The Fifth + Broadway location of Five Daughters will be located on the second floor of the project, directly above Ariat.
The bakery specializes in making its “100 Layer Donut,” which is billed as requiring three days to make. In addition, the bakery features cookies, other pastries and coffee.
“As born-and-raised Nashville natives, we are beyond honored to have a place in the heart of Broadway that is so committed to excellence and fun while still honoring the spirit of our great city,” the Meeks said in the release. “We look forward to contributing our artistry of donuts and pastries as we all work to make Nashville an even sweeter place to be.”
Ward Kampf, president of Northwood Retail, said Five Daughters is the type of local business that is well suited for Fifth + Broadway, which is located at the intersection from which its name derives.
Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opens in Bellevue
Birmingham-based Taziki’s Mediterranean Café has opened at Bellevue Manor Shopping Center.
The address is 7626 Highway 70 S.
“My family and I have been honored to be a part of the Nashville community for some time and are thrilled to bring our fresh, Mediterranean fare to everyone in Bellevue,” local franchisee Jose Cantu said in a release. “This entire area has welcomed Taziki’s with open arms, so we are eager to reach more of that loyal following with this new location.”
Taziki’s is open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Bellevue Taziki's is one of four Nashville-area restaurants that were announced in mid-2022. The chain now has 20 locations in Tennessee. It opened its first in Nashville about 11 years ago.
