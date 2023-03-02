Franklin-based behavioral health company Acadia Health Company announced its fourth quarter and year-end results Monday, missing expectations but reporting overall higher earnings.
The company reported fourth quarter earnings of 70 cents per share, which missed the Zacks consensus estimate of 74 cents.
Revenue totaled $675.3 million, an increase of 13.8 percent over the figure of the fourth quarter of 2021.
Acadia cited higher expenses for weaker-than-expected earnings. The company added 80 beds to its existing operations in Q4 2022. In 2023, Acadia looks to add 300 beds through facility expansions and to open at least six comprehensive treatment centers, according to a release.
“As we look to the year ahead, we are focused on increasing our pace of growth and capitalizing on expansion opportunities across our service lines,” said Chris Hunter, Acadia CEO. “At the same time, we will be enhancing the delivery of care we provide and strengthening our capabilities through our investments in people, processes and technology.”
In April, Acadia named Chris Hunter its new CEO and in January, Laura Groschen was named chief information officer.
Shares for Acadia (Ticker: ACHC) were up 1.9 percent on the day of the earnings release.
