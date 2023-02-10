Franklin-based Saddle Up! has announced the addition of four new members to its 2023 board of directors, three new members to its Young Professionals Board, and an Owen Board Fellow.
The 2023 board of directors will include Amy Orem, Chief Human Resources Officer at Asurion; Charles Ferguson, corporate counsel at Pinnacle Dermatology and former general counsel for the state of Tennessee; Nathan Rittenberry, regional manager at Keifer USA; and Nikki Ochab, marketing director at Corebridge Financial.
“Our board plays an integral role in helping to maximize fundraising efforts and helping Saddle Up! achieve its mission and vision,” president of Saddle Up!’s executive board of directors Trina Hayes said in a release. “Their knowledge of the program and community outreach will allow our organization to continue providing children and youth with disabilities the best therapeutic, educational and recreational activities with horses for their continued growth and development.”
The Young Professionals Board will include Beau Fish of Roussel and Associates, Sarah Ann Johnson of Mployer Advisor, Colton McInturff of Tennessee Equine Hospital, and the Owen Board Fellow will be George “Sloan” Patton of Vanderbilt University.
“We can’t thank our new board members and Owen Board Fellow George enough for their time and dedication to Saddle Up!’s mission,” said Saddle Up! executive director Audrey Kidd said. “Their expertise and experience will help us further enrich the lives of our riders.”
Saddle Up!, a PATH International Premier Accredited Center that operates on a 34-acre farm in Franklin, uses horses to help "transform the lives of children and young adults with over 50 documented disabilities" through six different year-round programs.
To learn more, visit www.saddleupnashville.org.
