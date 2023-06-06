The Franklin Flea Market is set to make its grand opening later this month. The two-day event will take place on June 17-18 in the Williamson County Ag Expo Park located at 4215 Long Lane.
The indoor/outdoor market will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.on Sunday, June 18. Admission is free, while parking is $5 per vehicle.
More than 400 vendor booths from over a dozen states will be featured at the market, including antiques, collectibles, arts and crafts, clothing, boutique, jewelry, electronics, and more. The booths will be located in the Callicott Arena on the concourse and the carpeted arena floor, as well as in the covered Manier Arena outdoors.
The market will also feature food trucks, axe throwing, and other activities for attendees.
Stewart Promotions has already secured additional dates for the new market in September of 2023 and to-be-decided dates in 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.