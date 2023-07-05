Franklin-based home health company Tennessee Quality Care has agreed to be acquired by Texas peer company Addus HomeCare Corporation,= for $40 million, according to a Thursday press release. Addus expects the sale to close in the third quarter of 2023.
Through home health, hospice and private duty nursing services, Tennessee Quality Care serves an average of 1,800 daily across 50 Tennessee counties. It is part of American Health Partners, which will retain six other divisions focused on senior care and maintain a relationship with Addus after the sale.
"This combination will benefit everyone associated with Tennessee Quality Care, especially the patients, families and employees," said American Health Partners CEO Michael Bailey. "Addus has an excellent reputation in our market area, and we look forward to Tennessee Quality Care joining the Addus family while also continuing the relationship with American Health Partners."
Dirk Allison, chairman and CEO of Addus, said in the release said that Tennessee is a difficult market to enter because it requires a certificate of need for both home health and hospice care.
"This acquisition fits squarely into our growth strategy to leverage our strong personal care presence and add clinical services in key markets," Addus said. "The acquired operations are approximately 70 percent home health, including private duty nursing, and 30 percent hospice care, expanding our market coverage to all three levels of care in the state."
