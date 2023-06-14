In January, In-N-Out Burger officials tapped Franklin as the location for its Eastern territory corporate office. Now, the company expects the area's first In-N-Out restaurant to open earlier than expected.
At a Williamson County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday night, Williamson, Inc. CEO and President Matt Largen presented a timeline of In-N-Out's expansion into Franklin and Middle Tennessee in the hopes of securing a tax break from county commissioners.
In-N-Out is expected to close on a 28-acre site in the Goose Creek Bypass area by July 31, while construction on the 100,000-square-foot corporate office and on-site restaurant is expected to begin in late 2024. Construction of the office is expected to be completed by 2026, while the restaurant is expected to open in 2025, a year earlier than originally expected.
The restaurant would not only be the first In-N-Out location in the state, but it would be the company's first site east of Texas. Each of the company's 385 locations currently reside in its home base of California as well as Western states Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, and Colorado.
Mike Abbate, vice president of real estate for In-N-Out, was also on hand for the presentation. He confirmed the company's plans to expand further to restaurants in and around the Nashville area in 2026 following the completion of the $125.5 million Franklin project.
The resolution passed 17 to 6 for the In-N-Out headquarters to receive a tax abatement. The office will serve as the company's base of operations in the Eastern United States and is expected to create 277 jobs in Williamson County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.