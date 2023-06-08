International logistics company GEODIS unveiled the results of a major expansion project at its Americas headquarters at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Brentwood last month.
Several local dignitaries and GEODIS executives were on hand for the unveiling including former Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little, Vice Mayor Ken Travis, and City Commissioner Nelson Andrews.
The renovation project, which began in fall 2019, more than tripled the square footage of GEODIS' workspace from 28,000 square feet when they began working out of the Brentwood corporate office in 2005 to 132,607 square feet.
"We created a steering committee back in 2018, going into 2019, and we said to ourself we need to be different; we need to set ourselves up for growth. "GEODIS in Americas President and CEO Mike Honious said. "We can build a place for our Geodians that they would love to come and work at.
"It's more than just the office, it's a multi-use area...We want to create an environment that people want to come to, not have to come to."
The project also included increased capacity from approximately 880 seats to over 1,000 and a transitioning of the work space from dedicated cubes and offices to a free-address environment.
GEODIS' Brentwood headquarters function as the company's hub for the entirety of its North American operations across eight countries. The company also has Middle Tennessee locations in Nashville, Lebanon, Mt. Juliet, and La Vergne.
