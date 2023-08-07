Franklin-based hospital company Community Health Systems announced its second quarter earnings results on Thursday, causing share prices to jump more than 20 percent.
The company came out with a quarterly loss of $0.22 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.29. Community Health Systems saw an improvement over the second quarter of 2022, with a reported loss of $2.52 one year ago. It reported revenues of $3.12 billion for the second quarter of 2023, also beating estimates.
After the first quarter of 2023, the company saw its shares tank nearly 40 percent, which the organization blamed on the end of pandemic relief funds and higher specialist fees.
CEO Tim Hingtgen said that the company saw recovery in the utilization of the services and worked on streamlining processes.
"Our continued progress in the second quarter included sequential improvements in key operating metrics including patient volumes and net operating revenues, among others,” he said. “Other strategic developments are expected to have a positive impact moving forward, including recent investments to modernize our business operations. We are in the process of redesigning numerous workflows that will further standardize and centralize key business functions across our organization, which we are referring to as Project Empower. ”
Shares of Community Health Systems (ticker: CYH) were up 20.65 percent and $4.99 per share at press time.
VUMC receives $28 million for COVID-19 research
Vanderbilt University Medical Center researchers will study the relationship between COVID-19 and diabetes as part of a four-year, $28 million grant from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.
Existing studies have found a COVID-19 diagnosis is associated with a higher risk for the development and progression for both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, according to a VUMC press release. The COVID-19 and Diabetes Assessment (CODA) study will recruit 1,600 participants nationally and follow them for two years to track diabetes diagnoses and control over blood glucose levels in those with recent COVID-19 diagnoses and those without.
“This study will greatly expand our knowledge about the relationship between COVID-19 and diabetes and will also provide us novel information about what factors influence the early course of diabetes in children and adults with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes,” said principal investigator and project leader Russell Rothman.
HerMD secures $18M in funding; plans second Nashville-area location
HerMD, a women’s health provider, has secured $18 million in Series A-1 funding, bringing its total investment to nearly $30 million, according to a Monday press release.
The Cincinnati-based company was founded in 2015 and opened its Franklin location earlier this year. With the new funding, it plans to open additional locations in the next few months, including a second Nashville-area location and one in New York City, as well as broaden telehealth offerings and further develop the company’s education platform, HerMD University.
The investment round was led by San Francisco-based existing investor JAZZ Venture Partners with help from B-Flexion, which has offices in the U.S. and Europe, and Amboy Street Ventures, which focuses specifically on sexual health and women’s health technology startups.
“Women deserve a health care model in which their concerns are addressed, no matter how personal they are, or how blind they feel in navigating them,” said HerMD CEO Kathy McAleer. “By 2025 there will be 1.1 billion women in menopause, but with only 20 percent of providers nationwide trained in menopause and sexual health, we are working to address this disparity and close the tremendous gaps in our health care system.”
