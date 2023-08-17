Leanne Portzel has been named the first chief of staff for the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County.
According to a release, in the newly created role, Portzel will lead the organization in executive support, strategic planning and internal communications. She will also help lead the Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens and the History and Culture Center.
Previously, Portzel served with Manna Conejo Valley Food Bank since 2020, most recently as executive director. She has worked for international nonprofits, Joni and Friends and Mission to the World. With more than 20 years in nonprofit development, she has experience with fundraising, special events and capital campaigns.
Portzel earned a B.A. degree in Spanish and political science from the University of North Carolina and an International Master of Business Administration degree from the University of South Carolina.
“This is an incredibly important time for our organization as we advance some of the most culturally important initiatives in our organization’s history,” Bari Beasley, president and CEO of the Heritage Foundation, said in the release. “We embarked on a national search to find our chief of staff and are beyond thrilled to have found Leanne and she felt strongly enough about our mission to relocate from California to Franklin to take on this critically important strategic role for us.”
Founded in 1967, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County works to preserve Williamson County’s architectural, geographic and cultural heritage. Foundation events bring more than 300,000 people to downtown Franklin each year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.