The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has announced that Troy Cunningham will serve as chief financial officer.
According to a release, Cunningham replaces Wendy Dunavant, who retired earlier this year.
Cunningham joins the organization following a 33-year career with Belle Meade Country Club, at which he served the past 18 years as controller.
Cunningham is a veteran of the Gulf War and U.S Marines Corps Reserves and has been a Williamson County election machine operator since 2010. He previously served as treasurer and vice president for Windsor Park Homeowners Association, as a foundation officer for Green Hills Rotary Club and as a board member for Nashville Chapter of Buoniconti Fund.
Cunningham earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from Middle Tennessee State University.
“Troy is an incredible addition to our team and joins us in an extremely important capacity during an important time,” Bari Beasley, Heritage Foundation president and CEO, said in the release. “As our organization embarks on transformative cultural and preservation efforts, Troy’s talents and experience will be a tremendous asset and we’re pleased to welcome him to our leadership team.”
