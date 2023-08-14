The manager's residence at Radnor Lake is due for a renovation, according to a call for bids posted by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
Renovations are to include replacing the siding, flooring, countertops, cabinets, windows, doors and porches, according to the bid sheet. The opportunity to bid ends on August 17.
The project will be awarded to the lowest bidder who meets all the requirements. The work should start within 10 days of the work request and be completed within 35 days, unless there is an exemption.
The cost is expected to exceed $50,000 according to the invitation to bid, but an exact cost will not be known until a final bid has been chosen.
