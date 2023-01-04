Brentwood-based health care industry-focused communications firm Jarrard Inc. announced Tuesday that Anne Hancock Toomey has been named president.
According to a release, Toomey succeeds David Jarrard, who has served as the firm’s president since its founding 16 years ago and will continue as chairman of its executive committee.
Toomey, a company co-founder, has been chief development officer for five years and has more than 20 years of experience in health care communications. Previously, she was a public affairs adviser with the health care practice of The Ingram Group. Prior to that, she served as director of marketing and communications for specialty hospital developer Surgical Alliance.
Toomey holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business from Wake Forest University and is a graduate of AmeriCorps. She serves on the boards of Faith Family Medical Center, Persist Nashville, Renewed and The Harpeth Hall School’s National Advisory Council.
Jarrard formerly served as CEO of The Ingram Group, as partner at MP&F, as a vice president at Whittle Communications and as a reporter at The Tennessean.
Jarrard, Toomey and partners Kevin Phillips and Molly Cate founded the company.
“Anne’s leadership ensures the continued rapid expansion of our firm, which has experienced significant growth as the health care industry recognizes the great value of effective communications to their success,” Jarrard said in the release. “As a co-founder of the firm and longtime leader of business development, Anne embodies the legacy of the firm’s foundational strengths and also has real-time awareness of the needs of our clients and the deep gifts of our colleagues to serve them.”
Since beginning operations in 2006, Jarrard Inc. (formerly known as Jarrard Phillips Cate & Hancock, Inc.) has served nearly 1,000 clients in 45 states. The firm is home to more than 80 employees in 13 states, with an office in Chicago.
In 2020, Jarrard Inc. became a division of Chicago-based Chartis, clients for which include health care providers and payers, health services organizations, technology and retail companies, and investors.
