Dr. Jason Kirby, chief medical officer at Franklin-based Landmark Recovery, has been elected president of the Tennessee Society of Addiction Medicine (TNSAM), a two-year term which will begin April 1.
According to a news release, TNSAM is a chapter of the American Society of Addiction Medicine and is made up of physicians and healthcare providers "working to improve the treatment of people experiencing substance use disorder."
“I’m honored to represent addictionologists in Tennessee and work on their behalf to make meaningful changes to how we treat people who use substances compulsively,” Kirby said. “I’m very grateful to be in this position, and I do not take that lightly.”
Kirby, a former emergency room doctor who witnessed patients struggling with addiction, "many without a clear path to recovery," joined Landmark Recovery in 2021.
“It always frustrated me,” Kirby said. “Sometimes there weren’t beds, or the patients weren’t willing to get treatment. Managed care organizations weren’t willing to provide coverage for some treatment centers. There were a lot of barriers. Getting extra training in addiction medicine revealed the other piece of the puzzle to me. I understood what happens when they leave my emergency room and how addiction treatment functions.”
Kirby, a Thompson’s Station resident, has also co-chaired the American Society of Addiction Medicine's committee for Levels of Care Certification, plans to increase TNSAM’s membership by recruiting more physicians and healthcare providers, including therapists and social workers, and strengthen partnerships with the state and nonprofits.
