Brentwood accounting and business consulting firm LMBC has announces the addition of Lane Jackson as shareholder to its health care advisory practice.
According to a release, Jackson joins LBMC’s health care consulting practice as leader of the firm’s revenue cycle service offering. He brings 30 years of experience serving health care provider clients.
Prior to joining LBMC, he served as partner and health care commercial advisory practice lead at Chicago-based Grant Thornton, one of the 10 largest U.S. accounting and advisory firms. His experience includes leading complex revenue cycle transformation, compliance, integration, consolidation, restructuring and electronic medical record (EMR) implementation engagements.
Jackson has extensive experience serving health care provider systems, academic medical centers and large physician groups, among other specialty providers.
Jackson holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Western Kentucky University and is a member of HFMA and AICPA. He completed the Enterprise Decision Making Program at Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
Jackson has moderated industry conferences, including then-President Barack Obama’s Commission on Care, Veteran’s Administration Revenue Cycle Assessment.
“We are thrilled to have Lane join LBMC to lead our growing healthcare revenue cycle service offering,” Mark Burnette, a company shareholder and LBMC Advisory Services practice Leader, said in the release. “Given ongoing financial concern, regulatory uncertainty and recruitment and retention challenges, a healthy and effective revenue cycle is more critical than ever. Lane brings revenue cycle expertise to broaden our healthcare advisory capabilities to meet clients’ needs in this ever-changing environment.”
LBMC serves approximately 10,000 clients and is home to more than 750 employees, with offices in Chattanooga, Knoxville and Charlotte.
