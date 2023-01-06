Brentwood-based technology consulting firm LBMC Technology Solutions has announced the retirement of founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeff McCorpin, with President Stacy Schuettler to now also serve as CEO.
Schuettler is based in Knoxville and will continue to work with CTO David Reynolds.
McCorpin served LBMC Technology Solutions for 26 years.
“The depth and impact of Jeff’s devotion and contributions to our company are indescribable,” Schuettler said in the release. “He helped establish a culture that fostered loyalty, integrity, and collaboration among our team and our clients. It is hard to say goodbye, but David and I are thrilled for Jeff.”
