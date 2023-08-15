Franklin-based Regent Surgical Health, an ambulatory surgery center operator, has named Travis Messina its CEO.
Messina founded Contessa Health, a Nashville-based home hospitalization and skilled nursing company, in 2015. Amedisys acquired Contessa in 2021 for $250 million and Messina left the company earlier this year.
He replaces Chris Bishop, who served as CEO of Regent since 2015, and moved to a senior adviser role in January.
“On behalf of the board, I am thrilled to welcome Travis Messina to Regent, and I’m confident that we have found the right person to lead our organization into this exciting and important new chapter,” said Joe Clark, executive chairman and interim CEO. “Travis brings a unique blend of visionary thinking, entrepreneurial prowess, and deep experience forming successful partnerships with some of the nation’s leading health systems. As we seek to grow Regent into new markets and deepen our existing relationships, Travis’s leadership and skillset could not be a better fit.”
Regent was founded in 2001 and operates and manages ASC locations focusing on health system joint ventures in more than 15 states. In 2021, Regent, which is also based in Westchester, Ill., entered an exclusive national partnership with Ascension to grow its ambulatory care sites.
