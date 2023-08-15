Independent investment bank Brentwood Capital Advisors has relocated to Broadwest in Midtown.
According to a release, the move from Williamson County was done to allow the 1999-founded firm a chance to offer greater accessibility to clients and partners.
Terms of BCA’s lease with Huntsville-based Propst Development, which owns the office tower component of Broadwest, are not being disclosed.
During its 24 years of operations, BCA has undertaken approximately 250 transactions with a collective $40 billion in value, the company website notes.
Tom Wylly and L.A. Galyon IV serve as chairman and managing partner, respectively, of the investment bank, which is home to 20 employees.
Prior to the move, BCA had operated at 5000 Meridian Blvd. in Cool Springs since 2012.
“Our relocation to Broadwest reflects our dedication to providing exceptional service to our clients and a vibrant location for our employees,” Wylly said in the release. “By moving closer to the center of Nashville, we are better positioned to engage with the key leaders in healthcare and business services and contribute to Nashville’s ongoing growth."
Located at 1600 West End Ave., the Class A Broadwest office tower stands 21 floors and about 325 feet. It is Midtown’s second-tallest building, trailing only the 405-foot-tall Broadwest tower that accommodates high-end condominiums and a Hilton Conrad hotel. Broadwest also offers a retail building that fronts Hayes Street.
The Broadwest office tower is anchored by restaurant Halls Chophouse, which fronts the West End Avenue and Broadway split.
